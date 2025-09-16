Best places to live in Edinburgh: The 10 most popular Edinburgh postcode areas for new movers in 2025

The most in-demand areas for people moving to Edinburgh have been revealed.

The list, compiled by Compare My Move, features ten of the most popular postcode areas for movers in the city.

Data was gathered from Rightmove and Home.co.uk to find the most in-demand areas.

The list also notes the average monthly rent and average house prices across all areas.

West End, East Craigs, Corstorphine won the top spot on the list - with an average house price of £356,124 .

The city’s West End is known for its blend of grand Georgian architecture, independent boutiques and restaurants.

Here are the top 10 most popular areas people are moving to Edinburgh for:

West End, East Craigs and Corstorphine are the top areas people are moving to Edinburgh for. Homes in this area fall under the E12 postcode. Edinburgh's West End in particular is known for its elegant Georgian and Victorian architecture as well as being a hub for independent shops, restaurants, bars, and theatres. The average home price for the postcode is £356,124 while average monthly rent is £1,717.

1. West End, East Craigs and Corstorphine

Leith and Bonnington are also popular areas for people who decide to move to Edinburgh. Coming under the EH6 postcode, the average house price is £272,156 while monthly rent is usually around £1,620. Leith has been dubbed one of the "quirkiest" and most "history-rich" parts of Edinburgh. The area is home to many pubs and seafood restaurants.

2. Leith and Bonnington

In the western part of the city, Polwarth, Broomhouse and Bankhead have been given the third spot on the list. The EH11 postcode homes come at around £217,809 while monthly rent is £1,341 on average. These residential areas offer a mix of historical architecture and green spaces.

3. Polwarth, Broomhouse and Bankhead

Barnton, Cramond and Ravelston are under the EH4 postcode and have a high number of people moving into homes across the area. The average house price is £396,396 while the average monthly rent is £1,661. Cramond is a picturesque, historic suburb known for its seaside village feel and has a small sandy beach.

4. Barnton, Cramond and Ravelston

