1 . West End, East Craigs and Corstorphine

West End, East Craigs and Corstorphine are the top areas people are moving to Edinburgh for. Homes in this area fall under the E12 postcode. Edinburgh's West End in particular is known for its elegant Georgian and Victorian architecture as well as being a hub for independent shops, restaurants, bars, and theatres. The average home price for the postcode is £356,124 while average monthly rent is £1,717. | Google