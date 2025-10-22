The rabbits have now been released.

Staff at a Scottish airport swooped into action after two newborn rabbits were discovered in an airlock.

A security team from Edinburgh Airport found the two rabbits nestled within the tight space with their eyes closed.

It was even more peculiar, an airport spokesperson said, as no mother was in sight.

As the Scottish SPCA hadn’t arrived by the end of their shift, one staff member volunteered to take the rabbits to the SSPCA Welfare Centre in Alloa.

The rabbits, who both gained 250g since they first arrived, have now been released.

The two rabbits were taken to the SSPCA Welfare Centre in Alloa. | Edinburgh Airport

In a post to social media, a spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said: “While on shift, a security team found two newborn rabbits in an airlock - eyes still closed and no mother in sight.

“They contacted the Scottish SPCA for help and, in the meantime, made them more comfortable in a quiet spot with tissue paper to keep them warm.

“As their shift came to an end and the SPCA hadn't yet arrived, one staff member kindly volunteered to take them to the SSPCA Welfare Centre in Alloa.

“The two rabbits have since been released together, having gained 250g from when they first arrived.