Edinburgh Airport: Two newborn rabbits rescued after being discovered in airlock at Edinburgh Airport
Staff at a Scottish airport swooped into action after two newborn rabbits were discovered in an airlock.
A security team from Edinburgh Airport found the two rabbits nestled within the tight space with their eyes closed.
It was even more peculiar, an airport spokesperson said, as no mother was in sight.
As the Scottish SPCA hadn’t arrived by the end of their shift, one staff member volunteered to take the rabbits to the SSPCA Welfare Centre in Alloa.
Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
In a post to social media, a spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said: “While on shift, a security team found two newborn rabbits in an airlock - eyes still closed and no mother in sight.
“They contacted the Scottish SPCA for help and, in the meantime, made them more comfortable in a quiet spot with tissue paper to keep them warm.
“As their shift came to an end and the SPCA hadn't yet arrived, one staff member kindly volunteered to take them to the SSPCA Welfare Centre in Alloa.
“The two rabbits have since been released together, having gained 250g from when they first arrived.
“A big shoutout to the team for their care and quick thinking.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.