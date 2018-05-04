EDF buys controversial off-shore wind farm off Scottish coast

Energy giant EDF has bought an offshore wind project in Scotland in a deal worth around £500 million.

The Neart na Gaoithe wind farm, off the coast of Fife, is planned to be commissioned in 2023 and is expected to generate enough electricity to power around 375,000 homes.

Located in the Firth of Forth, the project – bought from wind and solar developer Mainstream Renewable Power – has already received planning permission.

READ MORE: Outrage at bid to build tallest onshore turbines on Lewis

The total investment required to deliver the wind farm is around £1.8 billion.

Simone Rossi, CEO of EDF Energy said: “This is evidence of our continuing investment and growth in Scotland, where we are the largest generator of low carbon energy. Our operations contribute £389m to the Scottish economy every year and we employ more than 2,800 staff and contractors.”

EDF Renewables is a joint subsidiary of EDF Energy and EDF Energies Nouvelles – both part of the EDF Group.

Permission was first granted for the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm in 2014, but faced opposition from the RSPB which claimed the wind farm’s 64 turbines would endanger local birdlife off the coast but the developer claimed victory in November last year after reducing the number of turbines to 54.