Economic impact of Scotland's lower drink-drive limit revealed

The lowering of the drink-drive limit in Scotland had little long-term financial impact on pubs, according to new research.

In the first study of its kind, experts at the University of Stirling interviewed owners and managers of on-trade premises – such as pubs, restaurants and nightclubs – to understand how the legislation had affected their businesses, following its introduction almost five years

Michael Matheson at the launch of the new drink-drive limit. Picture: PA

ago.

The team found that proprietors reported observing fewer people drinking after work and more leaving premises earlier on weekdays – but most reported no long-term financial impact on their business.

Reported adaptations, made in light of the change in legislation, included improving the range of food and non-alcohol and low alcohol drinks offered. Business owners and managers interviewed felt that these changes were key to minimising economic

impact.

Dr Niamh Fitzgerald, associate professor at the Institute of Social Marketing at Stirling, who led the study, said: “Opposition to legislative measures that impact on commercial interests is often strong and receives public attention.

“We observed instances of this in the run-up to – and in

the months following – the change of Scotland’s drink-drive laws.

“This study found that businesses in the study had adapted to the change and reported little long-term economic impact. The findings are of international relevance as lower drink-drive limits are being considered in other countries, with debates including discussions around the impact on business.”

The Scottish Government introduced legislation to reduce the blood alcohol concentration limit for drivers from 80 milligrams per decilitre to 50 in December 2014.

The study involved interviews with 16 owners and managers of on-trade premises in Scotland in 2018. The findings centred on four themes: impact on business profits; changes in customer drinking behaviour and practices; changes in customer travel and transport options; and business adaptations.

Most participants were supportive of the limit change, and the majority reported that there had been no overall impact on their profits. Some reported a short-term impact, lasting around six to 12 months, but profits then returned to normal.

Rural pubs in the study were more likely to report a negative economic impact, while urban food-led establishments were less likely to do so – as customers continued to eat out, without alcohol.

There was a general belief that more people had stopped drinking alcohol if they had to drive – with participants feeling that this change in behaviour had stemmed from the promotion of the message that the “best advice is none”.

The study identified three groups as being particularly affected by the change in legislation - the after work drinker; the next morning driver – with customers ceasing drinking earlier in the evening; and the lunchtime drinker.