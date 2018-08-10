Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprises Scots amputee charity with message

Film star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has surprised members of a Scots charity with a personal video message of support, calling them an “inspiration”.

During a private screening of the actor’s latest outing, The Skyscraper, put on by the founders of the amputee charity Finding Your Feet, the audience - which was made up of amputees and their friends and families - were surprised to hear the Rock mention their charity’s name in the intro.

Appearing on the screen before the filming, the star said: “Hey guys, surprise! Very happy to be here to introduce our film Skyscraper.

“Thank you to Finding Your Feet organisation for hosting tonight - you guys are doing great work for amputees and their families.

“We appreciate all that you do - thank you for being an inspiration. Enjoy the movie.”

Corinne Hutton, who founded the charity five years ago, after losing her hands and legs to sepsis, stated that it was her aim to help fellow amputees be all they can be and that Dwayne Johnson portraying an amputee action hero would “inspire countless people with limb loss and fill them with confidence” she said: “We were thrilled to find out that somebody like Dwayne Johnson was playing an amputee in a movie and that in itself was going to spread for amputees and what we can do.”