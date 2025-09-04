The keen photographer said she’ll “never forget” the fairytale moment she saw the beautiful creature.

A Dutch wildlife photographer has recalled the “magical” moment she captured a rare white deer at a Scottish wildlife reserve.

José van Hell, 43, from the Netherlands, was visiting the Loch of the Lowes, near Dunkeld, with her boyfriend while on holiday in Scotland when a volunteer at the reserve alerted them to the stunning creature.

Ms van Hell captured the creature lounging on the loch-side | José van Hell

“To us it was magical. It reminded me of the Lucinda Riley book, The Moon Sister, where they also see a white stag,” she said.

“Lucky for us it also got up and walked around a bit, otherwise I would have believed it to be a statue.”

Ms van Hell is a self-taught photographer, and loves capturing wildlife on her camera | José van Hell

White deer, usually fallow, can be found across the UK - but are not seen as often as other colour types. While their colour makes them highly distinctive, they are not albinos.

According to the British Deer Society, their pale coats are down to an under-production of melanin, and they have normal eye pigmentation. True albinos have pink eyes and a complete lack of body pigment.

As an amateur photographer, Ms van Hell said capturing the beautiful creature was a “highlight” of her trip to Scotland.

“It’s a memory to never forget,” she said.

She said she fell in love with capturing wildlife during the covid pandemic, and had travelled to Scotland in the hopes of catching sight of some Scottish puffins before they returned to sea.

“We didn’t see them, but we did discover RSPB hides. We were on our way to Pitlochry when we stopped at the Loch of the Lowes,”.

“We had a nice talk with one of the volunteers and she told us about the white stag. We hurried up to the cabin but I could see it through some bushes already,”.

White fallow are not seen as often as the common, menil and black varieties | José van Hell

The Loch of the Lowes wildlife reserve spans 130 hectares. As well as deer, the reserve is home to red squirrels, mallards, swans and great-spotted woodpeckers.

The site’s National Visitor Experience Manager, Caroline Martin, said: “We're delighted that so many people are enjoying the white fallow buck at Loch of the Lowes, and we'd like to say a huge thank you to José for sharing her amazing photographs.