Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

A Dunfermline road has closed after an early morning crash.

Emergency services were called to Halbeath Road after reports of a crash at around 5am on Thursday.

The road remains closed from Halbeath Drive to the junction with Cherry Bank.

It is currently unknown if there have been any serious injuries. The number of vehicles involved in the crash is also not known.

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

Officers remain on the scene.

Police remain on the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Halbeath road in Dunfermline is closed from Halbeath Drive to the junction with Cherry Bank due to a crash reported around 5am on Thursday, October 23.