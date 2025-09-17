Dunfermline crime: Boy, 14, arrested after 'riding e-scooter' in Fife shopping centre
A teenager has been charged and had his e-scooter seized after allegedly riding it in a Fife shopping centre.
The incident happened on Tuesday in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline.
The e-scooter was also allegedly used on the town’s High Street.
Police confirmed the 14-year old boy has been charged in connection with the incident.
In Scotland, e-scooters are not permitted on public roads, pavements or other public spaces as the transport devices do not meet the necessary legal standards.
This comes as Police Scotland has urged parents to be cautious when buying electric bikes or e-scooters for Christmas because some models may not be permitted for use on public roads.