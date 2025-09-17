The e-scooter has been seized.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A teenager has been charged and had his e-scooter seized after allegedly riding it in a Fife shopping centre.

The incident happened on Tuesday in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The e-scooter was also allegedly used on the town’s High Street.

Police confirmed the 14-year old boy has been charged in connection with the incident.

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

It was also used on the town’s High Street. | Google

In Scotland, e-scooters are not permitted on public roads, pavements or other public spaces as the transport devices do not meet the necessary legal standards.