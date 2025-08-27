The 12-year-old girl has been charged with being in possession of offensive weapons

Police have issued a warning about misinformation being shared online in the wake of a 12-year-old girl being charged after allegedly being found carrying a weapon on a street in Dundee.

A statement from Chief Superintendent Nicky Russell said enquiries are ongoing into an alleged incident in the city’s St Ann Lane on Saturday.

Police have urged the public not to share misinformation | PA

The footage has been circulating online, along with speculation over the ethnicity and actions of the individuals allegedly approached by the girl.

Ms Russell said: "We are aware of misinformation being shared on social media in relation to an incident where a Bulgarian couple were approached by youths in St Ann Lane, Dundee, on Saturday, 23 August, 2025.

"A 12-year-old girl has been charged with being in possession of offensive weapons. She will be referred to the relevant authorities and our enquiries are ongoing.”

She thanked the local community for assisting with the investigation but urged the public not to share misinformation or speculate on the circumstances.