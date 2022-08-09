Dumfries convent: Fire crews battle blaze at historic St Benedicts Convent

Streets around the area have been sealed off as firefighters work to try and get the fire at the historic St Benedicts Convent on Maxwell St under control.

The 44, 832 sq ft, Category B-listed building building, which dates back to 1884, was the setting for Peter Mullan's 2002 film the Magdalene Sisters.

It has been abandoned for some time and has been a target for vandals.

The fire reportedly started in the early hours of this morning with nine appliances sent the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.25am on Tuesday, August 9 to reports of a fire affecting a derelict building on Maxwell Street, Dumfries.

“Operations control has mobilised nine appliances and a number of other resources where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish the dire.

“There are no reported casualties.”

Flames engulfed the historic former convent on Corbelly Hill.

One social media user wrote: “I am a good few miles away and smoke is filling my house and I could see it in the distance. Thinking of everyone nearby. Hope fire brigade get it safely under control."

Maxwell Street and Hill Street are likely to remain in the area throughout the day.

Attempts were made to sell the building in 2008, and 2020, with the property listed as a development opportunity with potential to be transformed into homes, a hotel or wedding venue but no one stepped forward to buy the property.