The 34-year-old suffered fatal injuries when the black Vauxhall Corsa he was driving crashed on the A709 Dumfries to Lockerbie road, near Dryfesdale Cemetery in Lockerbie.
The incident happened at about 3.40am on Sunday, Police Scotland said and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sergeant David Kerr said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died and we are appealing for information to assist with our inquiries.
“We are asking anyone who may have seen what happened or has dashcam footage that could help with our investigation to please get in touch.”
The cemetery houses the memorial to the 11 people who died in Lockerbie along with the 259 passengers and crew on board the New York-bound plane when it was blown out of the sky on 21 December 1988.