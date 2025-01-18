Driver dies in collision between car and lorry on Scottish road

The incident happened in Aberdeenshire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorist has died after a crash between his car and a lorry in the north-east of Scotland.

Police were called to the A90 near Cruden Bay, Aberdeenshire at around 1pm on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 53-year-old driver of a Toyota Rav4 was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 47-year-old driver of the lorry was not injured.

Officers shut the road for 13 hours and appealed for witnesses.

The incident happened in Aberdeenshire.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died, at this very difficult time, as well as with the others affected by this collision,” Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said.

“Our inquires remain ongoing to establish exactly what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would ask anyone who was in the area around the time to contact us with any information, no matter how significant they believe it may be.

“If you have a dashcam, please review your footage as it could prove significant to our investigation.”