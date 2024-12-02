Driver arrested after fatal road crash in Scottish city

A driver has been arrested

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Edinburgh that left a 20-year-old man dead.

The incident, which involved a grey Volvo XC60 car and a male pedestrian, happened on Dundee Street in the Dalry area of the city at about 5.30pm on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 51-year-old driver of the car was arrested and released pending further inquiries.

A police investigation to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing, and officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forwards.

Sergeant Dave Waddell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this tragic time.

“As our inquiries continue, we ask anyone who was in the area and either witnessed the crash, or has potential dash-cam footage from around that time, to please contact police.”