Dramatic video shows volunteer RNLI crew rescue stranded jet-skier

Video footage has been released showing the quick reactions of a volunteer RNLI crew in rescuing a jet skier who had ran into trouble in Stonehaven Bay, Aberdeenshire.

A page on Saturday evening by Aberdeen Coastguard alerted the crew to reports that a lone jet skier was in trouble.

The 'Miss Betty' boat. Picture: RNLI/Lorraine Clark

Video released by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution showed the quick reactions of the crew as they raced to 'Miss Betty', their lifeboat, and reached the man in the matter of minutes.

The operation was made more complicated by the fact that light was beginning to fade in the area.

It transpired that the man's jet ski had broken down and he was unable to make his way back to sure.

The crew helped the skier onboard their lifeboat before towing his stricken jet ski back to the harbour.

The man was reported by the RNLI to be uninjured but expressed his gratitude to the crew for their help.