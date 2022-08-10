Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A helicopter and an ambulance were reported in the area in response to a 'suspected firearms incident’ – with police confirming that a woman was injured in a property on Skye.

A 39-year old has since been arrested in connection with incidents on Skye and in Dornie – with police stating that they believe the situation to now be contained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a woman injured at a property in the Tarskavaig area on Skye shortly before 9am on Wednesday, 10 August.

A police helicopter has reportedly been on the scene.

“Police are also attending two further incidents in Teangue on Skye and Dornie which are being linked.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incidents. At this stage we believe the situation is contained and there is no risk to the wider community.

Many locals had posted in social media groups and community pages enquiring about the heavy police presence as emergency services rushed to the scene.

Some locals reported two helicopters on the scene, with some speculating one was an air ambulance.

Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted to comment.