Donald Trump unaware of invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

US president Donald Trump has admitted that he is not aware of any invitation for him to attend Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle.

In a wide-ranging interview with Piers Morgan, Mr Trump replied “not that I know of” when asked if he was given an invite.

Harry’s nuptials with the American actress have captured the imagination of her compatriots and will be seen to strengthen the bond between the UK and the US.

But Ms Markle has been a vocal critic of Mr Trump, backing his rival Hillary Clinton and suggesting before the 2016 election she would leave the US if he won.

Asked if he would like to go to the royal wedding in May at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel, Mr Trump simply said: “I really want them to be happy. They look like a lovely couple.” When Mr Morgan pointed out that Ms Markle had labelled the billionaire “divisive” and a “misogynist”, he said: “Well, I still hope they’re happy.”

Mr Morgan also pressed the president on his social media habit, confirming he often tweets himself, but will delegate if he is busy.

Mr Trump said of delegating: “Well, perhaps sometimes in bed and perhaps sometimes at breakfast, or lunch, or whatever. But generally speaking, during the early morning or during the evening, I can do that.

“But if I’m very busy during the day... and I’ll sometimes just dictate out something really quickly and I’ll give it to one of my people to put it on.”

The president also offered hope that the US could come back in from the cold after opting out of the Paris Accord on climate change, a decision that drew scorn from the international community and “disappointment” from Prime Minister Theresa May.

“The Paris Accord, for us, would have been a disaster,” he said.

“I’m completely out of it. First of all, it was a terrible deal for the United States. If they made a good deal... there’s always a chance we’d get back.

“But it was a terrible deal for the United States. It was unfair to the United States.

“If somebody said ‘go back into the Paris Accord’, it would have to be a completely different deal because we had a horrible deal. Would I go back in? Yeah, I’d go back in. I like, as you know, I like (French president) Emmanuel (Macron).”

Mr Trump also gave his views on climate change, saying he believed in clean air and good cleanliness generally.

He said: “There is a cooling and there’s a heating. I mean, look, it used to not be climate change, it used to be global warming. That wasn’t working too well because it was getting too cold all over the place.”