Trump says "someone very close" to the suspect turned him in.

US President Donald Trump has announced he “thinks with a high degree of certainty” the suspect in the Charlie Kirk killing is in custody.

Trump announced the news while speaking on Fox News's daily talk show, Fox & Friends.

Kirk, a close ally of Trump and public face of Turning Point USA, was killed on Wednesday by a single gunshot as he gave a talk at a university in Utah in what Trump has called a "heinous assassination."

Investigators on Thursday released photos and a video of a person of interest in the fatal shooting and said they had found the rifle believed to have been used.

Trump said he heard that the suspect was in custody "five minutes before I walked in" to the studio and added that authorities started out with "absolutely nothing".

He said:" We started off with a clip that made him look like an ant, that was almost useless.

“We just saw there was somebody up there."

The suspect in the Charlie Kirk shooting in Utah. Pictures released by the FBI | FBI

‘Someone very close’ to suspect turned him in

Trump has said "someone very close" to the suspect turned him in.

Trump says a minister involved in law enforcement went to a US Marshal, and they took it from there.

"Things may change, but facts are the facts, we have who we're looking for," Trump says.

He will not reveal who the person is but says the suspect is "28 or 29" and confirms there will be updates later today.