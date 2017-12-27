Doctor Who fan gets surprise Christmas message from Time Lord actor

A YOUNG Doctor Who fan enjoyed a Christmas surprise after receiving a personal message from the outgoing Time Lord.

Scots actor Peter Capaldi’s final episode as The Doctor aired on Christmas Day, and he also gave a budding fan his “favourite present ever”.

The envelope containing the letter sent to nine year old David McGilloway by the former Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi. Picture: Brian McGilloway/PA Wire

Author Brian McGilloway said his sons David, nine, and 11-year-old Tom woke up on Christmas morning and opened letters from The Doctor - which stunned the whole family.

The letters contained greetings, drawings and a signed picture of the Glaswegian actor - as well as a note addressing The Doctor’s regeneration - which Capaldi labelled ‘icky’.

Mr McGilloway tweeted: “Peter Capaldi is my 9 year old son’s fav Doctor Who and he was dreading his regeneration.

“And then he got this letter with some words of comfort from the Doctor himself among his Santa presents. Such a kind man.”

He said his son was “thrilled” by the letter, which he described as his “favourite present ever”.

The message, signed by Capaldi, states: “Xmas is always good fun. Well not always. Not every single second.

“Regenerating is not completely good fun.

“But you know what? Even though it can be a little bit icky (like really bad flu) it has always, always turned out good for Dr Who.

“The new doctor always becomes your favourite and the one that goes ... well, he never really goes, he is always there, somewhere in time and space, and if you think about him hard enough you’ll see him, and he’ll see you.”

Mr McGilloway, who is also father to Ben, 14, and seven-year-old Lucy, said: “David particularly loves Peter Capaldi and was devastated about his regeneration.

“There’s so much detail in the letter, I was left with a lump in my throat.”

The best-selling thriller and mystery writer, who teaches English at Holy Cross College in Strabane, West Tyrone, did not reveal the content of his other son Tom’s letter, which he said was “more personal”.

He did reveal that this was not his family’s first brush with the Time Lord.

“Earlier in the year I met Christopher Eccleston in Belfast and told him my family were such fans,” he said.

“Around October he facetimed them all and spoke to them each individually as Doctor Who. It was such a lovely thing to do.”

Jodie Whittaker regenerated as the first female Doctor in the final moment’s of the Christmas special and will take on the role in next year’s new series.