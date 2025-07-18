Paisley Sheriff Court: Doctor and husband jailed for selling stolen PPE during lockdown

By Lucinda Cameron

Published 18th Jul 2025, 11:59 BST
The pair were sentenced at Paisley Sheriff Court on Friday.

A doctor and her husband who made almost £8,000 selling PPE dishonestly obtained from the NHS during the first Covid lockdown have each been sentenced to 10 months in prison.

The sheriff described their actions as an "egregious breach of trust" | PA

Attiya and Omer Sheikh admitted resetting a quantity of PPE which was the property of NHS Scotland between May 30 and October 7 2020 when they appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court in May.

It had been “dishonestly appropriated” by persons unknown to the prosecutor, court documents state.

At Paisley Sheriff Court on Friday, sheriff Sukhwinder Gill said their actions had been an “egregious breach of trust” and they “did this together out of sheer greed”.

The sentences were reduced from 12 months to 10 months in light of the guilty pleas.

