Devyn Burnett: Family 'increasingly concerned' as 14-year-old boy missing from Camelon Falkirk, with number of police resources out looking for him as they appeal for assistance

The family of a 14-year-old boy are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for him after he was last seen in the early hours of Sunday in Bonnybridge, Falkirk.

By Hannah Brown
Monday, 7th June 2021, 6:30 am
Updated Monday, 7th June 2021, 7:36 am
Devyn Burnett, 14, missing from Camelon after last being seen on the canal path in Bonnybridge (Photo: Police Scotland).

Forth Valley officers are appealing for assistance in tracing Devyn Burnett, 14, who has been reported missing from Camelon.

Devyn was last seen about 3am on Sunday June 6, on the canal path in Bonnybridge.

His current whereabouts are unknown and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for him.

Devyn is described as being 5’9”.

Inspector Angus from Falkirk Police station said: "Devyn has been missing for a number of hours now, this is completely out of character for him and his friends are understandably worried about it.

"We have a number of police resources out looking for Devyn and I am now looking for the assistance from the public“.

If you believe you have seen Devyn or have any information, you can contact 101 quoting incident number 0517 of June 6, 2021.

