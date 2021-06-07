Devyn Burnett, 14, missing from Camelon after last being seen on the canal path in Bonnybridge (Photo: Police Scotland).

Forth Valley officers are appealing for assistance in tracing Devyn Burnett, 14, who has been reported missing from Camelon.

Devyn was last seen about 3am on Sunday June 6, on the canal path in Bonnybridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His current whereabouts are unknown and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for him.

Devyn is described as being 5’9”.

Inspector Angus from Falkirk Police station said: "Devyn has been missing for a number of hours now, this is completely out of character for him and his friends are understandably worried about it.

"We have a number of police resources out looking for Devyn and I am now looking for the assistance from the public“.

If you believe you have seen Devyn or have any information, you can contact 101 quoting incident number 0517 of June 6, 2021.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.