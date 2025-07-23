Devolution reformer and academic Sir Kenneth Calman dies aged 83

Sir Kenneth Calman famously led a review on devolution in Scotland

Doctor and academic Sir Kenneth Calman has died at the age of 83.

His daughter, comedian Susan Calman, announced the news in a post on Instagram, sharing a photograph of her parents on their wedding day 58 years ago.

Sir Kenneth served as chief medical officer for both Scotland and England, and was elected Chancellor of the University of Glasgow in 2006.

In 2009, he led the Calman Commission review on devolution in Scotland.

His report made 24 recommendations on extending the powers of the Scottish Parliament, including greater tax-raising powers and more control over elections and the national speed limit.

Ms Calman wrote: “It’s a horrific time but I’m lucky to have supportive family, friends and a wonderful partner to hold me up.

“Thanks to the incredible staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for treating him with such kindness and dignity and for the compassion they showed us.”

Sir Kenneth was born in Glasgow in 1941 and educated at the University of Glasgow.

He was Chair of the Board of Trustees of the National Trust for Scotland between 2010 to 2015, and he later became chair of the Board of National Library of Scotland.

His daughter Susan is a Scottish comedian and presenter, and was a contestant on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

Tributes for Sir Kenneth were shared online, with the Bedellus at Glasgow University saying he was “saddened beyond words” to hear about his death.

His post on X read: “One of the most exceptionally brilliant and yet, most humblest of men Sir Kenneth served his @UofGlasgow with distinction right up until the very end.