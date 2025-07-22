​Future Trends in Advertising Festival finds technology could supercharge sector but urges caution, writes Stephen Emerson

AI presents challenges for the advertising sector when it comes to managing the pace of change but the technology can be harnessed to maximise creativity and create better connections between advertiser and consumer.

This was one of the core talking points in a panel discussion chaired by The Scotsman’s head of business and commercial content, Rosemary Gallagher, at the Future Trends in Advertising Festival in June.

The Edinburgh event, hosted by the Bonded Agency and held at the Everyman Cinema at the St James Quarter, was attended by in-house and agency professionals from across Scotland who heard talks from Sky Media, Meta, Microsoft, ITV and Amazon.

The Future Trends in Advertising Festival panel, chaired by Rosemary Gallagher, right

Sharon Furey, head of investing at Sky Media, said engaging storytelling remained vital to successful advertising campaigns.

“One of the biggest challenges we hear from brands is how to cut through the noise, she said.

“Gaining attention through compelling storytelling, delivered in short, social-friendly formats over time, is key.

“Creators can help deliver messages in a more authentic, engaging way that resonates with audiences in the environments they’re already active in.”

ITV’s Ross Partington urged caution over use of AI

Digital platforms now have more data points available than ever before to draw on and while this does offer advertisers more precision, Microsoft’s John Carr said there was a need for caution.

The tech giant’s commercial director said that care should be taken so that messaging is seen by those who are interested in both the content and product.

He said: “At Microsoft, we recently worked with fashion brands using their search data to shape the rest of their advertising strategy.

“If someone is actively searching for a black t-shirt, we can then tailor the follow-up, highlighting why that product fits their lifestyle, how it suits their needs and what other content supports that decision.

“It’s all about understanding where someone is in their journey and building on that moment with relevance. That’s how you truly cut through the noise.”

AI’s impact is being felt at each level of the creative industries with those working in the sector still finding the balance between adoption and human involvement.

Panelists agreed that it was widely being used across the industry to reduce costs with major platforms also deploying AI in their advertising infrastructure to optimise conversions.

AI is being used to reduce costs in the production process and optimise advert conversion.

Sharon Furey of Sky Media, said: “One of the big challenges for TV is the cost of producing creative quickly and at scale. We’ve seen how easily social-first content can be made, and the industry needs to bring those costs down across the board.

“But beyond the creative, AI is also transforming how we work with data, insight and research.

“That’s where we’re seeing real opportunity, using AI to better understand and demonstrate campaign effectiveness.”

ITV uses generative AI as a production tool but was careful to protect the quality of its creative output which ITV’s digital controller, Ross Partington, argued that it could only be done through human involvement.

He said: “We don’t treat it as a standalone solution. It’s a tool we use when appropriate, not something we rely on exclusively.

“While we could use AI for voiceovers, we prefer to work with professional voiceover artists.

“It’s about saving time where it makes sense, not cutting corners or compromising creative quality.”

The increasing value of creators in a content landscape increasingly populated by AI material was also highlighted by the panel.

Meta’s agency partner, Alex Sutherland, underlined the importance of video and creator innovation to keep campaigns fresh and engaging.

She said: “In the creator space, the evolution continues, just experimenting hands-on with content brings a more authentic feel. In a saturated market, the differentiator is creativity.

“The human element is so important. It’s the strategic thinking, the craft and the personal touch that make content stand out.

Microsoft’s Carr said AI should enhance human creativity while also cautioning about expectations around the technology’s capabilities.

He said: “People assume the tools will instantly deliver brilliant creativity, but when results fall short, they lose trust in the tech.

“It’s not about asking AI to make a perfect ad from scratch, it’s about using it to refine, enhance, and multiply the value of what we already bring to the table.

“When approached realistically, AI becomes a powerful support, not a replacement.”

Content production and consumption are not the only area being disrupted by the proliferation of AI with search engines having to grapple with changes in how people are discovering information online.

John Carr of Microsoft said generative AI had the potential to transform the browsing and buying experience for consumers.

He said: “I ran my first, and only, marathon last December.

I had to consider my height, weight, distance, and more, but I couldn’t just plug all of that into a traditional search box.

“What would have helped? A brand saying: ‘Here’s a shoe for tall runners training for long distances, and here’s how it compares to others.

“Want to watch a video showing the differences?’ That’s the future of search.”

YouTube is the world’s second biggest search engine after Google, which is also owned by Alphabet.

ITV’s Partington explained how established broadcasters were now collaborating with the platform to extend their reach.

He said: “To integrate platforms more effectively, ITV is launching a new package that allows advertisers to buy across linear, VOD and YouTube via a flat, incentivised cost-per-thousand.

“Although there was internal concern that this might divert audiences away from ITV’s linear and owned platforms, early evidence suggests it is additive, drawing YouTube viewers into the ITV ecosystem rather than cannibalising existing audiences. “