Ukraine: Defence-minded Poland to buy 288 multiple rocket launchers from South Korea

Deputy Prime Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, who also is Poland’s defence minister, said the K239 Chunmoo systems are comparable to the American-made HIMARS launchers, a number of which Poland is also acquiring.

Blaszczak said Poland turned to the “tested partner, our friends” in South Korea for the purchase of 288 Chunmoo launchers, which he described as a “very good, well-tested weapon”.

South Korea’s defence minister, Lt Gen Lee Jong-sup, said the deal raises cooperation between the two nations to new levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July and September, Poland signed deals for billions of dollars worth of tanks, howitzers and fighter planes from South Korea. Delivery of the tanks and howitzers has started, according to Mr Blaszczak.

Poland has sent military equipment to Ukraine since the war started in late February. The government in Warsaw is seeking to replace some of that equipment with new purchases while stressing that the country’s arms are only for deterrence and defence.

Meanwhile, drones forced the closure of Norwegian airports in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Norwegian army and state-owned airports operator Avinor were told of the first drone sighting at Bergen Airport at 4.15am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deadly and accurate: South Koreamade Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers

The airport is near Norway’s main naval base and seven Russian citizens have been held for flying drones or taking photographs of sensitive sites..

It is prohibited for aircraft operated by Russian companies or citizens “to land on, take off from or fly over Norwegian territory”.

Norway is not a member of the European Union but mirrors its moves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is not acceptable that foreign intelligence is flying drones over Norwegian airports. Russians are not allowed to fly drones in Norway,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said.

“We do not want anyone to fly this type of craft over important installations in Norway.”

There is heightened security around key energy, internet and power infrastructure following last month’s underwater explosions that ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea that were built to deliver Russian gas to Germany.