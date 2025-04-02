Substantial construction milestones have been completed for new Royal Navy warships being built.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Key structural components for the Type 26 ships HMS Belfast and HMS Birmingham have been completed. They are the third and fourth City-class frigates being produced for the Royal Navy to replace their Type 23 counterparts.

Engineers from APCL Cammell Laird constructed the latest blocks which will be fitted to the ships, with the hopes of making them one of the world’s most advanced anti-submarine warfare capabilities. Defence giant BAE Systems is overseeing the project and choose the Merseyside shipbuilding Cammell Laird to construct the blocks, which will be shipped to Scotland to be fitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large block built for the construction of the Type 26 vessel HMS Birmingham being take to Scotland, produced by Cammell Laird. Pictured are hull sections and jigs on route to Glasgow and BAE Systems for assembly. | Andrew Mills/Cammell Laird

A statement from the Birkenhead-based company said: “HMS Birmingham's mega consolidated double bottom block, a crucial part of Ship 4, has been completed weighing approximately 1000 tonnes. This substantial unit has undergone a meticulous build process for the past 21 months and was loaded out via a barge from the wet basin at APCL Cammell Laird to BAE System’s Govan Shipyard, where it will be integrated into the larger ship structure.

“HMS Birmingham's mega block alone has been fitted with 8,437 secondary structural items, including pipes, ladders, access walkways, and seats for ship equipment.”

Hull sections and jigs on route to Glasgow and BAE Systems for assembly, produced to be part of the Type 26 frigate HMS Birmingham. | Andrew Mills/Cammell Laird

Shipbuilders of Cammell Laird who produced major parts for the Type 26 frigates. | Andrew Mills/Cammell Laird

Upper units have also been completed for HMS Belfast. This includes two double-stacked units and four single units, with the components being transported via a coaster to Glasgow for the assembly to be completed. Cammell Laird said the eight upper units have incorporated 3,858 secondary structure elements.

The company added: “Throughout the build, a significant number of APCL Cammell Laird’s apprentices have played an important role in the construction process. This includes pipe fitting apprentices, plating, welding, project management, and rigging apprentices. All of whom are learning their trade on projects of national importance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad