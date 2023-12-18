When Russian bombers approached our airspace off Shetland back in August, the Quick Reaction Alert Typhoons at RAF Lossiemouth scrambled to see them off. They will be on duty at Christmas, just like every other day of the year.

As I write, British soldiers are protecting NATO’s eastern flank in Estonia. They are keeping the peace in Kosovo. The team at Faslane are maintaining our nuclear deterrent. The Royal Navy is patrolling the Red Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, to prevent escalation and deliver humanitarian support in the Middle East.

So as most of us settle down for Christmas with family and friends, spare a thought for the incredible men and women of our Armed Forces. As we shelter at home, they are out there in the cold protecting our seas and skies. As we relax, they do their duty. As we celebrate with our loved ones, many of our troops are unable even to speak to theirs.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Picture: Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The service and sacrifice of these brave men and women give us the gift of security. We should all feel a deep sense of gratitude to them – and to their families who make sacrifices too – especially at this time of year.

That’s why I’m in Scotland today to meet some of our brilliant servicepeople, and to say a big thank you on behalf of the whole nation.

In a more dangerous world, we rely on our Armed Forces more than ever. So we’re backing our troops with the biggest increase in defence spending since the Cold War. And we’re strengthening our alliances – like NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force – to meet the growing threats shoulder-to-shoulder with our friends.

We should be proud of the role we play to stand up for our values. We are one of Ukraine’s biggest supporters in their fight for freedom. And our Armed Forces aren’t just sharing British hardware with Ukraine, they’re also sharing their world-leading expertise. The UK has now trained 50,000 Ukrainian troops. We will continue to back them for as long as it takes. And we will strengthen our resolve to meet head on the full range of threats we face.

A chinook helicopter comes in to land at RAF Lossiemouth. Picture: Getty Images

As always, when it comes to defence, Scotland is at the heart. So much of our military strength – including over 10,000 personnel – comes from Scotland. And our defence spending here continues to grow too.

Just look at the Clyde where new Frigates are being constructed, securing the long-term future of shipbuilding – or the Forth where other vessels are being built and our aircraft carriers are maintained. This all translates to thousands of jobs, support for Scottish businesses and new cutting-edge skills and capabilities for many years to come.