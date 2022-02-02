RAF fighters jets scrambled over unidentified aircraft north of Scotland

The jets, launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, are joined by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

An RAF spokesman declined to provide further detail on the operation until it is over.

The RAF routinely intercepts aircraft approaching what it describes as the "UK area of interest."

Two typhoons have been scrambled.

In November 2021, jets were launched in response to Russian TU-160 Blackjack strategic bombers.