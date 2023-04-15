A request for military assistance to get a beleaguered ferry service back in service for a west coast community has been made.

The Corran Ferry, which connects Corran to the Ardnamurchan Peninsula and opens up direct road access to Fort William, is likely to be out of action for several weeks with residents and visitors facing a 40-mile detour to the town.

Highland Council, which owns and operates the ferry, has made a direct appeal to Scottish Government for military assistance to get a ferry back on the water, with a formal submission to the MoD now being considered.

Ian Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, has spoken directly to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on the issue, according to reports.

The Corran Ferry is likely to be out of action for several weeks with the Scottish Government considering a request for military assistance to get a boat back on the water. PIC: David Dixon/geograph.org

A spokesman for The Scottish Government said: “The Highland Council has made contact with the Scottish Government regarding Military support.

"The Scottish Government will liaise with The Highland Council to consider how this is taken forward. There is a structured process to follow for military assistance and any final decision will be for MoD.”

The formal submission – called a military aid to civil authorities – is normally reserved for large-scale emergencies, such as flooding, with the military stepping in only if the public body “lacks the capability” to fulfil a task.

The Corran Ferry, which takes passengers and their cars on a six-minute journey over Loch Linhhe, is the busiest single-vessel ferry route in Scotland and carries more than 270,000 cars each year.

People living in Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull are among those who regularly use the ferry, along with holidaymakers.

A reduced service has been in operation since January while repair work is carried out on the main MV Corran.

However the relief vessel, the Maid of Glencoul, broke down on Easter Friday. Highland Council said there could be no service for several weeks.

According to reports in The Times, the MoD is keen to intervene and is seeking to identify a suitable vessel to work the route.