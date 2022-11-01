Ex-soldier who helped at Lockerbie bombing site fronts new campaign for Scottish veterans

The charity needs to raise around £10 million annually to maintain the level of high-quality care it provides to veterans of all ages, such as Alan Kennedy.

Mr Kennedy, 53, was 19 when he was sent to help on the ground after Pan Am flight 103, travelling from London to New York, exploded on December 21, 1988, killing 270 people – 259 on board and 11 on the ground.

Mr Kennedy, who served in the Royal Scots, was left traumatised by his experience at the crash site and was eventually discharged from the army, having served just under three years.

Alan Kennedy at the Erskine Home in Bishopton, Renfrewshire, holding a picture of himself in the Royal Scots army with his father. Picture: PA

It took 32 years for him to be diagnosed with PTSD as a result of the incident, and he was eventually helped by the charity Erskine after he suffered a breakdown and became a recluse.

Describing the impact of his experience at Lockerbie, Mr Kennedy said: “I was no longer any use as a soldier, I was a mess.

“As soon as I had the opportunity to leave the army, I seized it. I had never been the same, I knew that, and I knew the people around me knew it.

“I had bad nights of nightmares when I was back in Lockerbie again, and always approaching the anniversary is worse. I have tried to go back on several occasions to see if I can get some closure, but a mile or so outside the town I always turn back.

“Eventually, in March 2016 I had a massive breakdown.”

Mr Kennedy, who served in Northern Ireland and Germany before being sent to Lockerbie, became a recluse for two years following his breakdown and did not venture out despite his friends and family trying to help.

However, he was introduced to Erskine through the Venture Trust following a week of canoeing and outdoor activities at Loch Awe and has since turned his life around.

He attended the Erskine Reid Macewen Activity Centre at the charity’s base in Bishopton, Renfrewshire, and recently qualified as an archery instructor.

The veteran said that Erskine has been a “complete life saver” for him.