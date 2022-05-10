Corrie McKeague: RAF working on memorial service with missing airman's family

Gunner Mckeague, from Dunfermline in Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in September 2016 after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

His mother Nicola Urquhart said she was meeting with representatives from RAF Honington, where he was based, this week.

An inquest in March concluded he died after getting into a commercial bin which was tipped into a waste lorry.

Corrie McKeague disappeared in 2016.

Following the inquest senior coroner for Suffolk, Nigel Parsley raised concerns about bin safety.

Despite extensive searches at Milton landfill near Cambridge, Mr Mckeague's body has never been found.

In a video on Facebook, Mrs Urquhart said she would like to a hold a memorial at RAF Honington.

She said: "We feel it's only appropriate it is held at RAF Honington, it was the proudest thing Corrie ever achieved in his life."

She added that she hoped the memorial would be open to some members of the public who had supported her family in their search for her son.

The RAF is also planning to create a memorial stone to be laid at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

She added: "It fills us with immense pride that Corrie will be recognised as a serving airman."

A spokesman for RAF Honington said: "The thoughts of all of us at RAF Honington remain with Corrie's family, friends and colleagues.