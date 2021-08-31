Chinooks over Glasgow: Two military helicopters circle city in military exercise

Residents of Glasgow were stunned this afternoon after two chinook helicopters began circling the city.

By Scott McCartney
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 3:49 pm

The two giant dual-rotor aircraft swooped low over Glasgow at around 3pm today.

They were seen as they circled the the city, and captured on video by @iainwitheyman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Residents of Broomhill and Partick in the west end of Glasgow saw the two Chinooks circling for several minutes.

The choppers circled Broomhill in Glasgow. Picture: @iainwitheyman

One woman said: "The windows of my house were shaking.

"When it was clear the helicopters were circling, I went outside to look and could feel the ground vibrating as they were really quite low, perhaps a few hundred feet.

"I presume it was an exercise linked to Cop26 - so is that what we're going to have to put up with for two weeks in November?"

It comes as the Ministry of Defence is undertaking a military venture: Exercise Chameleon 2-21.

However, while the MoD website lists the places which will be affected by low-flying aircraft, Glasgow is not among them.