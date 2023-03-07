Dashcam footage appeal launched after two children injured in three-car crash

Police are appealing for information after a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl were badly injured in a three-car crash near Inverness Airport.

The boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where his condition was described as critical following the collision on Monday.

The girl, six, has been receiving treatment at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital.

A 39-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and two men, aged 22 and 53, were also treated at the scene following the incident on the B9039 around 9am.

The crash involved a grey Vauxhall Insignia, a grey Peugeot 208 and a black Vauxhall Astra, with police closing the road for nine hours to investigate.

Sgt David Miller appealed for information from drivers who were in the B9039/A96 area.

He said: “We are also keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have dashcam footage, as we carry out enquiries into this incident.