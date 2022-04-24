Danger warning as huge whale carcass washes-up on Borders shore

Coastguard rescuers were called out on Saturday night after the body of a 27ft whale washed ashore in Berwickshire.

By Stephen Wilkie
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 2:47 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Members of the Eyemouth team where paged at 10.40pm by the UK Coastguard to reports of a dead whale carried onto rocks by the tide south of Burnmouth Harbour.

Measurements and photographs were taken and the information passed on to the Marine Scotland directorate for further assessment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The team will return again tomorrow during daylight to reassess the situation and gather any extra information requested by officials.

Coastguard members were called to the scene near Eyemouth in Berwickshire PIC: HMCG

The Coastguard warned people not to near the remains, stating: “Decomposing whales pose a significant health hazard from bacteria so should not be approached.

“Whales are Royal Fish and the property of the Marine Scotland. It is a criminal offence to interfere with the carcass.

“Members of the public are urged not to visit or approach due to the health risk and potential risk of serious personal injury.”

UK CoastguardEyemouth
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.