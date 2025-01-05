Cyprus travel: Enjoy winter sun and excellent food in this lesser-known spot

The infinity pool at the Amara Hotel, Limassol, Cyprus | Contributed

As the cold of winter continues to bite, a trip to a sunny and warm destination can make for a welcome break away from the cold and dark. Rosalind Erskine visited one of the most popular, medium-haul destinations.

The Amara Hotel, Limassol, Cyprus | Contributed

We’ve officially had the coolest summer since 2015, with the often cold and wet days shortening into a lull of warm autumn before the freezing cold snap of winter. If, like me, you’re wearing multiple layers while working from home (and can’t feel your toes 95 percent of the time) then a holiday to a warm and sunny destination in winter is an ideal escape.

Cyprus has been a popular destination for Brits for years, but if you’re no longer of an age or temperament for the party nightlife of Aiya Napa, and want something more relaxing than a city break in Paphos, then Limassol should be on your bucket list. I travelled there in mid-November, just before the full-blown hectic Christmas period but at a time when the cold and dark was really taking hold.

I stayed overnight in the Bloc Hotel in Gatwick, in a small but comfortable and modern room (a bit like Citizen M style). The location, right next to the security entry, and the fast pass I was given from reception, meant getting up for the morning flight the next day was a breeze. Flight time from London to Cyprus is about four and a half hours so it’s not long haul, but it’s longer than most European destinations. Luckily time passed quite fast (despite there being no in-flight entertainment) and we landed just in time to see a stunning sunset.

Our final destination was Limassol, located on the southern coast of Cyprus, between Larnaca and Paphos. Despite being the second-largest city in Cyprus, with a population of about 100,000 inhabitants, it’s still possible to have a totally relaxing, beach-side holiday by staying at the luxurious Amara hotel. Named after the ancient Greek word ‘amarandos’, which means everlasting, the Amara is a ‘luxury sanctuary’ in Limassol, located near the ancient Kingdom of Amathus on the island’s northeast coast. With unobstructed views of the Mediterranean, Amara is also home to a fabulous collection of restaurants spearheaded by globally renowned chefs, from Nobu Matsuhisa to Chef Giorgio Locatelli.

The hotel is about a 40 minute drive from Paphos airport, but it’s worth spending some time in this, the island’s best-known city, if you’re keen to do some historic sightseeing. We took a small tour bus, with a guide, to the impressive Paphos Archeological Park which contains part of the ancient Greek and Roman city. It’s still under excavation but you can look and venture into some of the areas including the House of Dionysos where you’ll see some amazingly preserved mosaic floors that genuinely look like something that could have been created in the modern day. It’s a fascinating place to spend a few hours walking around, immersing yourself in part of the history of this ancient island. The Elysium Hotel, a sister hotel to the Amara, is a more traditional abode but no less luxurious, and is an ideal base for exploring Paphos. It’s undergoing a multimillion euro refurbishment and this five-star ‘grand dame’ will unveil 48 new suites in spring 2025.

The Matsuhisa Limassol Live Kitchen | Contributed

But we were in Cyprus for some sun, sea, swimming and lots of good food, which was in abundance at the Amara. With over 200 rooms the hotel could feel overrun but during our stay it never once felt too busy. A highlight is the 3,000m2 spa that has a thermal experience space, heated pool, sauna, nine treatment rooms, gym, library, and juice bar. I had a blissful back massage before spending the late afternoon swimming in the pool and enjoying the sauna, steam room and jacuzzi. If you’ve booked a treatment you can also use the spa’s outdoor pool for some night swimming (as I did, to the horror of the staff who insisted it was too cold - it wasn’t and there’s something magical about swimming at night by a full moon).

A junior bedroom suite, one of 200 rooms at the Amara, Limassol. | Contributed

Every bedroom in the Amara has sea views, and my deluxe double room with its understated neutral decor and spacious balcony, was a tranquil place to unwind and enjoy those views. Balmain toiletries, fluffy robes, slippers, great tea and coffee facilities and a daily sweet treat are the little extras that make all the difference.

The Armyra restaurant terrace. | Contributed

But it’s the food and drink offering here that’s the cherry on the top of an already delicious cake. From fresh sushi and ceviche (and killer lychee martinis) at Matsuhisa to mini Kobe beef bacon burgers and signature carpaccio in BeefBar to a seasonal feast of truffles at Ristorante Locatelli where we met chef Giorgio Locatelli, who talked us through the truffle season and told of how valued and valuable these little treasures are. The White Truffle set menu has been designed to showcase this seasonal delicacy. Infused with the essence of ‘convivialità’—the Italian spirit of sharing good food and great company—this menu invites guests to savour not just the truffle, but the warmth and joy of dining together, which we did, at a large, communal table where chef Locatelli personally served the fresh shaved truffles himself. A delight of an evening. Before dinner, a signature smoked negroni is a must for those that love the classic aperitif and a bit of theatre. Locatelli’s also has a terrace that’s a beautiful spot to watch the sunset.

History, delicious food and drinks and, above all, some much needed sunshine, was what made these few days in Cyprus special. It’s easy to see why this has been such a popular destination for holidaymakers for years, but the Amara hotel is a spot that’s really special. I’m already planning a break for next winter.

Factbox

Jet2 flies direct to Paphos from Glasgow and Edinburgh in season but there are fewer flights in winter and none in December. I flew BA from Gatwick and back to Stansted with Ryanair. Stay at the Bloc Hotel in Gatwick for a comfortable, super modern experience that’s right next to the departure gates. My compact but relaxing room - with a huge king bed, desk area and shower-room, overlooked the main runway. If you book direct, you’ll get a free fast track security pass meaning an early morning flight isn’t a chore.