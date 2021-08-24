Cyclist (74) killed in Forth Valley road traffic incident

Road policing officers in Forth Valley are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road incident which happened around 5,45pm on Monday on the A85, near Crianlarich.

The incident involved the 74-year-old man cycling westbound on the A85 towards Crianlarich when he was involved in a collision with a Scania R450 lorry.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police attended the incident on the A85 near Crianlarich

The road was closed for around eight hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Sergeant David Marr, of Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time. We are conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

People with any information on the incident can contact police on 101, quoting incident 3034 of August 23.

