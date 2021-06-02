Culross bus fire (Credit: Fife Jammers).

The First Bus vehicle was taking pupils to Dunfermline High School on Wednesday morning when it went up in flames in Culross, Fife, at about 8.15am.

First Bus said the bus was involved in a “thermal incident” and praised the driver for his “prompt action that prevented any injuries whatsoever”.

The fire has been reported to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

Footage shared online showed large flames and billowing clouds of black smoke pouring from the rear end of the bus.

Shelagh McLean, children’s services head at Fife Council, said: “I can confirm there was a fire on one of our school buses travelling to Dunfermline High School this morning.

“Fifteen children were on board, and all were evacuated safely.

“They’ve been taken to school by another bus and have arrived safe and well.”

David Phillips, Operations Director at First Bus, said: “I can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in a thermal incident today entering Culross on Low Causewayside.

“We have emergency procedures and training in place for this sort of incident.

“Passenger safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and our driver must be commended for his prompt action that prevented any injuries whatsoever with all passengers being swiftly and safely evacuated.

“The emergency services were alerted immediately, and a full internal investigation is now underway to establish the root cause of the incident. This incident has been reported to the DVSA.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.15am on Wednesday, June 2 to reports of a bus alight on Main Street, Culross, Fife.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire.

“There are no reported casualties. Firefighters left after making the area safe.”

