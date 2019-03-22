Critics’ choice, 23-29 March

Scotsman critics pick the concerts, shows and exhibitions they’re looking forward to over the next seven days

POP: The Zutons They’re back, and it’s like they’ve never been away – although it has been ten years since Liverpudlian indie rockers The Zutons first quietly disbanded with the members dispersing to play with the likes of Noel Gallagher, The Coral and The Lightning Seeds. Now they have reformed to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album Who Killed...The Zutons? in all its playful rhythm’n’blues beat pop glory. If the audience ask nicely, they might even encore with a little number called Valerie. Barrowland, Glasgow, 28 March, 0141-552 4601 - Fiona Shepherd

ART: David Austen David Austen works as a painter, sculptor, printmaker and filmmaker, evoking a particular vision of the world, dark yet quirky and richly imagined. His work draws on 19th century literature, poetry, film noir and ancient myth. A major exhibition in DCA’s two galleries gives audiences in Scotland the opportunity to experience the breadth of his work for the first time as we are invited to enter and walk through a mythical space of Austen’s creation. Dundee Contemporary Arts, until 9 June, 01382 432444 Susan Mansfield

THEATRE: Chic Murray: Funny Place for a Window When A Play, a Pie and a Pint decided to celebrate its 15th anniversary by reviving some of its audience’s favourite shows, it was almost inevitable that last year’s smash hit play about the life and art of great Scottish comedian Chic Murray would be high on the list. Written and directed by Stuart Hepburn, and starring a superb Dave Anderson, the show’s flashback structure is tinged with a melancholy that often haunts the lives of great comic artists. Yet it still richly celebrates Murray’s wonderful, wry brand of Scottish surrealism; and there’s brilliant and witty musical accompaniment from Brian James O’Sullivan thrown in for good measure. Oran Mor, Glasgow, 25-30 March, 0141-357 6200; and Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, 9-13 April, 0131-228 1404 - Joyce McMillan

CLASSICAL: SCO & François Leleux Featured artist François Leleux, the brilliant French oboist and conductor, is back with the SCO this week in a programme that features the strings in Wolf’s sun-baked Italian Serenade and the winds in Dvořák’s joyous Serenade in D minor, before throwing the whole orchestra together for Brahms’ First Serenade. Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, 28 March, 0131-668 2019; City Halls, Glasgow, 29 March, 0141-353 8000 - Ken Walton