Two people found dead in Glasgow flat in 'suspicious' incident

Two people have been found dead in a Glasgow flat under 'suspicious' circumstances.

Detectives are investigating following the deaths of a man and a woman in the Knightswood area on Monday.

Police were called to a flat on Culbin Drive around 10:50am where the bodies were discovered.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are being treated as suspicious following a post mortem examination.

The deceased can be named as 39-year-old Elizabeth McShane and 33-year-old Hugh Sinclair.

Relatives have been made aware of the deaths by police.

A statement from Police Scotland said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."