Two men charged over Glasgow death after attack in front of colleagues

​Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was attacked in front of work colleagues in Glasgow.

Police were called to a report of a man allegedly being attacked on Stravanan Street in Castlemilk in front of his co-workers around 10:50am on Friday.

Emergency services attended and 35-year-old Daniel McGuigan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the two men, aged 34 and 37, had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested and charged on Saturday in connection with the death.

The teenager is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.