Police say they have arrested two men in connection with an alleged attempted murder in the southside of Glasgow .

The two men, both aged 21 years, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident involving a third 21 year old man in Annette Street, Govanhill, around 10pm on Tuesday (16 July).

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Both men are now expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday (19 July)