TV presenter Caroline Flack has been charged with assault after reports of a man being attacked, the Metropolitan Police said.

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been charged with assault by beating after reports of a man being attacked, the Met Police has said.

The TV star, 40, was arrested following an incident at approximately 5.25am on December 12. The man was not seriously injured.

A statement from police said: "She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 23."

