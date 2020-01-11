Three men seriously assault man in Hamilton causing face, back and arm injuries

Police in Hamilton are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted on a public footpath.

The 29-year-old man was assaulted by three men at the junction of Strathaven Road and Mill Road, sometime between 9.45pm on 10:00pm on Friday 10th January 2020.

He was treated at Hairmyres Hospital with face, back and arm injuries.

DC Jennifer Thirtle, from Lanarkshire CID, said: “Whilst we don't have descriptions of the suspects, we know that the area was busy with vehicles and are appealing for anyone with information or potential dashcam footage to come forward.

“We are currently making door-to-door enquiries and would also ask for members of the community who may have seen people acting suspiciously in the area before or after the incident to please contact Police.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0161 of 11 January. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.