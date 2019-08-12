These are the 15 areas in Scotland with the highest levels of house break-ins

With four main cities included, these are the areas in Scotland with the highest levels of reported break-ins for 2017/2018.

1. City of Edinburgh The capital was top of the list with 3,190 crimes or offences recorded.

2. Glasgow City In Glasgow there were 2,596 crimes or offences recorded in 2017/2018.

3. North Lanarkshire 976 crimes or offences were recorded in North Lanarkshire in 2017/2018.

4. South Lanarkshire 897 crimes or offences were recorded in South Lanarkshire in 2017/2018.

