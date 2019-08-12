These are the 15 areas in Scotland with the highest levels of house break-ins
According to government data from 2017/2018, these are the areas of Scotland with the highest levels of house break-ins.
With four main cities included, these are the areas in Scotland with the highest levels of reported break-ins for 2017/2018.
1. City of Edinburgh
The capital was top of the list with 3,190 crimes or offences recorded.
Shutterstock
other
2. Glasgow City
In Glasgow there were 2,596 crimes or offences recorded in 2017/2018.
Shutterstock
other
3. North Lanarkshire
976 crimes or offences were recorded in North Lanarkshire in 2017/2018.
Shutterstock
other
4. South Lanarkshire
897 crimes or offences were recorded in South Lanarkshire in 2017/2018.
Shutterstock
other
View more