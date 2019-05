Have your say

Police are investigating after a teenager was raped in Glasgow’s city centre.

The 17-year-old was attacked on Renfrew Lane on Friday evening.

The incident was reported to police on Monday.

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing following a report that a 17-year-old woman was the subject of a serious sexual assault in Glasgow on the evening of Friday 17 May 17.”

