Tamara Ecclestone's husband fumes at Lorraine Kelly over jewellery raid comments

The husband of heiress Tamara Ecclestone has hit back at TV coverage of a £50 million jewellery raid at their home.

Jay Rutland reacted on Instagram after Lorraine Kelly made comments on her ITV morning show.

The Scottish host said she did not understand anyone having that amount of jewellery, adding: "Just get stuff from Claire's Accessories and then nobody will want to steal it."

Fellow presenter Kate Thornton commented on a photograph that Ms Ecclestone had posted on Instagram of her daughter boarding a private jet to Lapland hours before the burglary on Friday.

Thornton said: "Maybe the moral of the story is, if you've got £50 million of jewels at home, don't let people know you're not there."

Questions have been raised over how the thieves knew the location of the safes where the jewellery was kept and how they gained access to the heavily guarded property undetected.

Mr Rutland said: "Cheers Lorraine. I hope you never have the misfortune to be robbed."

Ms Eccelstone's father, former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, suggested on Monday that the burglary may have been "an inside job".

He told MailOnline: "I don't have all the facts but, given all the security at the house, I'm assuming it was an inside job.

"It's an awful thing to happen just after she had left the house to go to Lapland. Although maybe it's better that she wasn't in at the time."

The Metropolitan Police said investigators are keeping an open mind about the raid, and that it is being treated as an isolated burglary.

The thieves are believed to have entered through the garden before breaking into safes hidden in the bedroom of the house, which is next to Hyde Park in central London.

All of Ms Ecclestone's jewellery is said to have been taken during the raid on Friday night.

