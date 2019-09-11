Shooting of two men in East Kilbride treated as attempted murder

Police Scotland is treating the shooting of two men in East Kilbride yesterday evening as attempted murder as detectives are appealing for information.

The two men, aged 30 and 31, were taken to hospital after being shot during an incident in East Kilbride around 11 pm last night.

Two men wearing balaclava masks forced entry into a flat in Gordon Drive where the first man was shot. Another man and woman were also in the flat, however they were uninjured in the incident.

Later, a second man who was waiting outside the flat in a Volkswagen Passat, was approached by the suspects, who followed him as he drove to Calderwood Road, where he was shot.

Both victims were taken to Hairmyres Hospital where they were treated for injuries.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out overnight and a number of roads remain closed as forensics officers continue to examine the scene. Calderwood Road has been closed between a local primary school and Capelrig Drive, and access to Alison Lea from Calderwood Road was blocked, with local diversions put in place.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Douglas said: “These incidents will be causing concern within the local community and I would like to assure everyone that significant resources and officers are working on this inquiry. Both victims were the intended targets and a number of lines of inquiry are being followed up.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incidents to contact us. No matter how insignificant it may seem, I would urge you to contact us as it could prove vital in our enquiries in helping us trace the men responsible for these attacks.

“Additional officers will be patrolling the area to offer reassurance to local people, if you have any concerns, please speak to these officers.”

Police Scotland is appealing to anyone with information on the incident to call CID officers at Cambuslang Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 4121. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be provided anonymously.