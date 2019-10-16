Scottish man found in Barcelona after going missing for three days

The Scottish man who went missing during a holiday in Barcelona on Sunday has been reunited with one of his friends.

Jordan Dean Lindsay, aged 32, went missing on Sunday during a holiday with friends in Barcelona.

The Metropolitan Police had started an investigation into his disappearance three days after he was last seen, however he was found yesterday afternoon.

His family and friends had appealed for help on various social media platforms.

His father, who made a plea on Facebook asking for information on his whereabouts, posted on the social media platform saying he had been in contact with his son.

Jordan Dean Lindsay. Picture: Family

The father-of-one used to do PR for nightclubs and pubs in Glasgow and Aberdeen before moving to London.