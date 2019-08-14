Scottish businessman jailed for stealing £49k in 14-year tax fraud

A Scottish businessman has been jailed for stealing almost £50,000 in a tax fraud case that spanned 14 years.

Ronald Bradley, from Cadell Gardens in East Kilbride, failed to pay the correct Income Tax and National Insurance contributions between April 2000 and April 2014, a HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigation found.

The 58-year-old was a sole trader for his firm Bradley Water Hygiene, which provided water treatment services to commercial businesses.

He did not submit self assessment tax returns between 2000 and 2012 and then under-declared his earnings between 2012 and 2014 to avoid paying tax, effectively stealing £49,000.

Officers also discovered Bradley charged customers £25,000 of VAT that he wasn’t entitled to and failed to pay it to HMRC.

Bradley pleaded guilty to fraud last month at Hamilton Sheriff Court. He was today sentenced before the same court today to 11 months in jail.

A HMRC spokesperson said: “Bradley failed to declare his earnings for 12 years and, when he did, he lied about the amount of income he received.

“Alongside his VAT fraud, Bradley showed blatant disregard for his tax obligations and stole money that funds the vital public services we all use.

“If you know anyone who is committing tax fraud, you can report them online or by calling our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”