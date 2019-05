Have your say

A ten-year-old boy failed to return home from school on Friday sparking a police search.

Alie Gassama, 10, from Holmlea Court, Cathcart had last been seen by his mother as he left for school at 8.50am on Friday 17th May. He was reported missing to police around 11pm on Friday evening.

On Saturday police confirmed Alie Gassama had been traced safe and well.

