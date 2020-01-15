Rangers FC boss Steven Gerrard wins legal battle against sportswear firms

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has won a legal battle with two sportswear firms who tried to block his clothing range.

The Ibrox boss launched his own collection of menswear in 2018 called SGG Apparel, which features polo shirts, jackets and hooded tops.

The clothing range is a partnership between Gerrard and former club Liverpool. He signed up for the deal while coaching at the EPL club before his move to Glasgow.

However, the project hit a snag when the Merseyside club applied to register SGG Apparel as a trademark in the UK to protect the brand.

Lotto Sport and Errea Sport both objected to the move, saying the diamond logo used on the Gerrard outfits was too similar to their own.

Lawyers for the sports clothing firms, who are both based in Italy, claimed customers could confuse the products.

Following a two-year battle, the cases have now been decided by the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO), which rules on trademark disputes.

They said SGG Apparel should be allowed the trademark after ruling their logo, which features two overlapping diamonds, was distinctly different from those of the rival firms. Lotto Sport, who previously supplied kits to English side Queen’s Park Rangers, appealed the decision, but that has now been rejected by the IPO.

In his decision rejecting Lotto Sport’s objection, trademark hearing officer George Salthouse said: “To my mind, the average consumer will view the opponent’s mark as comprising of two interlocking/overlapping rectangles with a rectangular hole in the middle. In contrast, the applicant’s mark would be seen as two overlapping/interlocking diamonds.

“Both are relatively simple devices and both are distinctly different.”

Mr Salthouse also ruled the diamond logo of Errea Sport, who are kit suppliers for English Premier League club Norwich City, was “significantly different” from the one used by SGG Apparel.

He said: “The opponent’s marks are not similar. To my mind, despite the fact that the users and some of the goods and services are identical, if a member of the public saw the applicant’s mark they would not immediately make the link to the opponent.”

Errea Sport were ordered to pay £1,800 towards Liverpool’s costs in the case, while Lotto Sport were told to pay £3,200.

A spokeswoman for SGG Apparel declined to comment.