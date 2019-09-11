Police searching for young man in Aberdeenshire

Have your say

Police Scotland is appealing for assistance in tracing a 27-year-old man who went missing from the Luthermuir area of Aberdeenshire.

Police Scotland is searching for a young man named Matthew Cavanagh who was last seen around 12 pm on Tuesday in the Forfar area.

The man, who is slim and around 6ft 2, has access to a Red Mazda CX3 motor vehicle with number plate registration SV68HUJ.

Matthew was last seen wearing a navy sweatshirt with the wording Blue Monkey Events.

If you have any information on Matthew's whereabouts or you have sighted his vehicle, please call 101 reporting incident 3262 of 10/09/2019.